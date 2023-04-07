H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Pyxis Tankers Inc. [PXS] – find out why.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. [NASDAQ: PXS] price plunged by -1.86 percent to reach at -$0.1. The company report on March 23, 2023 that Pyxis Tankers Announces Completion of Sale of Its 2009 Built Tanker.

Maroussi, Greece, March 23, 2022 – Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ Cap Mkts: PXS), an international pure play product tanker company, today announced that it has completed the sale of the Pyxis Malou, a 2009 built 50,667 dwt product tanker, for the aggregate sale price of $24.8 million. After repayment of vessel’s bank debt and related transaction costs, the Company received aggregate net cash proceeds of approximately $18.9 million. The sale of the oldest vessel in the fleet will further increase our liquidity, reduce outstanding debt and position the Company for additional corporate opportunities.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Moving forward, our fleet of eco-efficient MR2 product tankers will have an average age of 8 years and consist of the following vessels:.

A sum of 71768 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 91.92K shares. Pyxis Tankers Inc. shares reached a high of $5.47 and dropped to a low of $5.21 until finishing in the latest session at $5.29.

The one-year PXS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.85. The average equity rating for PXS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pyxis Tankers Inc. [PXS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PXS shares is $6.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PXS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Pyxis Tankers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Noble Financial raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 24, 2018, representing the official price target for Pyxis Tankers Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on PXS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pyxis Tankers Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for PXS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for PXS in the course of the last twelve months was 10.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

PXS Stock Performance Analysis:

Pyxis Tankers Inc. [PXS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.07. With this latest performance, PXS shares dropped by -13.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 140.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.63 for Pyxis Tankers Inc. [PXS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.28, while it was recorded at 5.19 for the last single week of trading, and 4.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pyxis Tankers Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pyxis Tankers Inc. [PXS] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.47 and a Gross Margin at +37.75. Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.95.

Return on Total Capital for PXS is now 13.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pyxis Tankers Inc. [PXS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.49. Additionally, PXS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.19.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. [PXS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 1.90% of PXS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PXS stocks are: EAM INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 246,976, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 54.62% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 115,801 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.62 million in PXS stocks shares; and NAVELLIER & ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $0.46 million in PXS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Pyxis Tankers Inc. [NASDAQ:PXS] by around 459,329 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 47,026 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 80,678 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 587,033 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PXS stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 430,629 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 19,573 shares during the same period.