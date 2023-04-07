Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] Revenue clocked in at $45.80 million, down -41.08% YTD: What’s Next?

Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ: GNUS] gained 2.62% or 0.07 points to close at $2.74 with a heavy trading volume of 123341 shares. The company report on April 4, 2023 that Genius Brands CEO Andy Heyward and Shaquille O’Neal to Appear Live Today at 12:45 PM ET on Bloomberg Television to Discuss Upcoming Premiere of “SHAQ’S GARAGE”.

“Bloomberg Technology” is a daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business hosted by Caroline Hyde in New York and Ed Ludlow from San Francisco.

It opened the trading session at $2.68, the shares rose to $2.8306 and dropped to $2.64, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GNUS points out that the company has recorded -58.95% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.93% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 439.95K shares, GNUS reached to a volume of 123341 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNUS shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Genius Brands International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Brands International Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.18.

Trading performance analysis for GNUS stock

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.58. With this latest performance, GNUS shares dropped by -9.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.91 for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.89, while it was recorded at 2.79 for the last single week of trading, and 6.12 for the last 200 days.

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -698.88 and a Gross Margin at -191.04. Genius Brands International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1604.10.

Return on Total Capital for GNUS is now -39.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.74. Additionally, GNUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] managed to generate an average of -$1,521,578 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Genius Brands International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]

There are presently around $8 million, or 10.50% of GNUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,410,448, which is approximately 0.045% of the company’s market cap and around 5.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 480,947 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.28 million in GNUS stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.81 million in GNUS stock with ownership of nearly 2.38% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Brands International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ:GNUS] by around 41,577 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 202,343 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 2,879,704 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,123,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNUS stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,277 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 66,770 shares during the same period.