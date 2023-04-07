For XPEL Inc. [XPEL], Analyst sees a rise to $22. What next?

XPEL Inc. [NASDAQ: XPEL] gained 0.14% or 0.09 points to close at $64.68 with a heavy trading volume of 80016 shares. The company report on February 28, 2023 that XPEL Reports Fourth Quarter and 2022 Year End Results.

XPEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XPEL) (the “Company”), a global provider of protective films and coatings, announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $64.78, the shares rose to $65.98 and dropped to $64.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for XPEL points out that the company has recorded 1.06% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -62.51% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 160.83K shares, XPEL reached to a volume of 80016 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about XPEL Inc. [XPEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPEL shares is $94.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for XPEL Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPEL Inc. is set at 2.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for XPEL in the course of the last twelve months was 415.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for XPEL stock

XPEL Inc. [XPEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.65. With this latest performance, XPEL shares dropped by -4.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.20 for XPEL Inc. [XPEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.80, while it was recorded at 66.05 for the last single week of trading, and 65.72 for the last 200 days.

XPEL Inc. [XPEL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPEL Inc. [XPEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.65 and a Gross Margin at +39.36. XPEL Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.77.

Return on Total Capital for XPEL is now 37.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPEL Inc. [XPEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.74. Additionally, XPEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPEL Inc. [XPEL] managed to generate an average of $50,588 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.78.XPEL Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at XPEL Inc. [XPEL]

There are presently around $1,095 million, or 61.50% of XPEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,282,926, which is approximately 2.888% of the company’s market cap and around 12.60% of the total institutional ownership; WASATCH ADVISORS INC, holding 2,483,806 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $160.43 million in XPEL stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $99.36 million in XPEL stock with ownership of nearly 7.672% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XPEL Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in XPEL Inc. [NASDAQ:XPEL] by around 1,182,410 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 633,186 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 15,140,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,955,762 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPEL stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 454,830 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 177,740 shares during the same period.