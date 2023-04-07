For Verastem Inc. [VSTM], Analyst sees a rise to $6. What next?

Verastem Inc. [NASDAQ: VSTM] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.43 during the day while it closed the day at $0.40. The company report on April 6, 2023 that Verastem Oncology Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq:VSTM), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients with cancer, today announced the grant of stock options to purchase 17,000 shares of its common stock to one new employee. The awards were granted pursuant to the Nasdaq inducement grant exception as an inducement material to the employee’s acceptance of employment with Verastem Oncology in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The stock options have an exercise price equal to $0.39 per share, the closing price of Verastem Oncology’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on April 3, 2023. The stock options that were granted to the one new employee will vest at a rate of twenty-five percent (25%) on the one-year anniversary of the employee’s date of hire, with the remaining shares vesting quarterly over the next three (3) years in equal quarterly amounts, provided the employee continues to serve as an employee of or other service provider to Verastem Oncology on each such vesting date.

Verastem Inc. stock has also loss -1.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VSTM stock has declined by -11.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -25.08% and lost -1.34% year-on date.

The market cap for VSTM stock reached $77.03 million, with 204.62 million shares outstanding and 198.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 778.25K shares, VSTM reached a trading volume of 433573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Verastem Inc. [VSTM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSTM shares is $3.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSTM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Verastem Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price from $6 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Verastem Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on VSTM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verastem Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

VSTM stock trade performance evaluation

Verastem Inc. [VSTM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.00. With this latest performance, VSTM shares dropped by -11.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.26 for Verastem Inc. [VSTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5136, while it was recorded at 0.3951 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7138 for the last 200 days.

Verastem Inc. [VSTM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for VSTM is now -91.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -90.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -109.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -72.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verastem Inc. [VSTM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.11. Additionally, VSTM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verastem Inc. [VSTM] managed to generate an average of -$1,294,947 per employee.Verastem Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Verastem Inc. [VSTM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verastem Inc. go to 1.74%.

Verastem Inc. [VSTM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $44 million, or 62.10% of VSTM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VSTM stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 26,988,898, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 19,022,656 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.05 million in VSTM stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $6.98 million in VSTM stock with ownership of nearly -4.051% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verastem Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Verastem Inc. [NASDAQ:VSTM] by around 5,403,262 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 27,717,890 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 71,865,725 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,986,877 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VSTM stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,882,374 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 19,941,712 shares during the same period.