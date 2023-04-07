For TriCo Bancshares [TCBK], Analyst sees a rise to $48. What next?

TriCo Bancshares [NASDAQ: TCBK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.09% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.29%. The company report on March 6, 2023 that TriCo Bancshares Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend.

The Board of Directors of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) (the “Company”), parent company of Tri Counties Bank, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 (thirty cents) per share on its common stock, no par value on March 6, 2023. The dividend is payable on March 24, 2023 to holders of record on March 17, 2023.

Established in 1975, Tri Counties Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) headquartered in Chico, California, providing a unique brand of customer Service with Solutions available in traditional stand-alone and in-store bank branches in communities throughout Northern and Central California. Tri Counties Bank provides an extensive and competitive breadth of consumer, small business and commercial banking financial services, along with convenient around-the-clock ATM, online and mobile banking access. Brokerage services are provided by Tri Counties Advisors through affiliation with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Visit www.TriCountiesBank.com to learn more.

Over the last 12 months, TCBK stock rose by 5.05%. The one-year TriCo Bancshares stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.95. The average equity rating for TCBK stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.34 billion, with 33.34 million shares outstanding and 31.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 92.78K shares, TCBK stock reached a trading volume of 70406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TriCo Bancshares [TCBK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCBK shares is $58.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCBK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for TriCo Bancshares shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2022, representing the official price target for TriCo Bancshares stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $44 to $47, while DA Davidson kept a Buy rating on TCBK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TriCo Bancshares is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCBK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for TCBK in the course of the last twelve months was 10.86.

TCBK Stock Performance Analysis:

TriCo Bancshares [TCBK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.29. With this latest performance, TCBK shares dropped by -16.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCBK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.70 for TriCo Bancshares [TCBK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.33, while it was recorded at 41.02 for the last single week of trading, and 48.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TriCo Bancshares Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TriCo Bancshares [TCBK] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.70. TriCo Bancshares’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.91.

Return on Total Capital for TCBK is now 13.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TriCo Bancshares [TCBK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.71. Additionally, TCBK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.00.

TCBK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCBK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TriCo Bancshares go to 7.00%.

TriCo Bancshares [TCBK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $815 million, or 61.50% of TCBK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCBK stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 2,981,731, which is approximately 0.48% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,275,858 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $92.26 million in TCBK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $66.55 million in TCBK stock with ownership of nearly 2.768% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TriCo Bancshares stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in TriCo Bancshares [NASDAQ:TCBK] by around 754,999 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 898,421 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 18,437,923 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,091,343 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCBK stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 381,445 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 254,127 shares during the same period.