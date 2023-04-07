For RCM Technologies Inc. [RCMT], Analyst sees a rise to $23. What next?

RCM Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: RCMT] price surged by 2.33 percent to reach at $0.26. The company report on March 15, 2023 that RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $70.2 million for the thirteen weeks ended December 31, 2022 (the current period), an increase of 8.2% compared to $64.9 million for the thirteen weeks ended January 1, 2022 (the comparable prior-year period). Gross profit was $20.5 million for the current period, a 15.0% increase compared to $17.8 million for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $6.8 million for the current period compared to $7.1 million for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced GAAP net income of $4.8 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the current period compared to $6.0 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $7.0 million for the current period compared to $5.3 million for the comparable prior-year period.

A sum of 67376 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 85.22K shares. RCM Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $11.6042 and dropped to a low of $11.23 until finishing in the latest session at $11.43.

The one-year RCMT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 49.2. The average equity rating for RCMT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on RCM Technologies Inc. [RCMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCMT shares is $22.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for RCM Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR dropped their target price from $4 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2020, representing the official price target for RCM Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on RCMT stock. On November 14, 2008, analysts decreased their price target for RCMT shares from 6 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RCM Technologies Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for RCMT in the course of the last twelve months was 3.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

RCMT Stock Performance Analysis:

RCM Technologies Inc. [RCMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.55. With this latest performance, RCMT shares dropped by -24.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.55 for RCM Technologies Inc. [RCMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.11, while it was recorded at 11.33 for the last single week of trading, and 15.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into RCM Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RCM Technologies Inc. [RCMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.01 and a Gross Margin at +28.76. RCM Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.34.

Return on Total Capital for RCMT is now 63.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 48.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 72.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RCM Technologies Inc. [RCMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.04. Additionally, RCMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RCM Technologies Inc. [RCMT] managed to generate an average of $5,901 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.54.RCM Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

RCMT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCM Technologies Inc. go to 15.00%.

RCM Technologies Inc. [RCMT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $42 million, or 41.20% of RCMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCMT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 645,973, which is approximately -2.696% of the company’s market cap and around 6.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 404,548 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.52 million in RCMT stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $4.29 million in RCMT stock with ownership of nearly -13.049% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RCM Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in RCM Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:RCMT] by around 506,912 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 723,279 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,530,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,760,772 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCMT stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 219,263 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 424,024 shares during the same period.