For PHX Minerals Inc. [PHX], Analyst sees a rise to $6. What next?

PHX Minerals Inc. [NYSE: PHX] plunged by -$0.1 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.7062 during the day while it closed the day at $2.60. The company report on March 13, 2023 that Beta Shale, LLC (Derby Energy, LLC managed company) sends letters of concern to PHX Minerals.

Beta Shale, LLC (“Beta”), an Oklahoma City based oil and natural gas company who owns 1,000,000 shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (“PHX” or the “Company”), has reached out to the PHX Board of Directors to express Beta’s concern with the performance of the Company and its proposed future path under the direction of current management.

Beta sent an initial letter on February 3, 2023, which was followed by a meeting between Beta’s CEO and the Independent Director of PHX. After the meeting, Beta sent a follow up letter of concern on March 2, 2023.

PHX Minerals Inc. stock has also loss -4.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PHX stock has declined by -28.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -32.11% and lost -33.16% year-on date.

The market cap for PHX stock reached $98.15 million, with 35.68 million shares outstanding and 27.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 156.66K shares, PHX reached a trading volume of 70807 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PHX Minerals Inc. [PHX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHX shares is $5.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for PHX Minerals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wunderlich raised their target price from $26 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2009, representing the official price target for PHX Minerals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23.50, while Wunderlich analysts kept a Buy rating on PHX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PHX Minerals Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for PHX in the course of the last twelve months was 2.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

PHX stock trade performance evaluation

PHX Minerals Inc. [PHX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.06. With this latest performance, PHX shares dropped by -8.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.97 for PHX Minerals Inc. [PHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.92, while it was recorded at 2.65 for the last single week of trading, and 3.36 for the last 200 days.

PHX Minerals Inc. [PHX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PHX Minerals Inc. [PHX] shares currently have an operating margin of +54.57 and a Gross Margin at +70.93. PHX Minerals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.02.

Return on Total Capital for PHX is now 32.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PHX Minerals Inc. [PHX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.37. Additionally, PHX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PHX Minerals Inc. [PHX] managed to generate an average of $927,694 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.PHX Minerals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

PHX Minerals Inc. [PHX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $36 million, or 45.10% of PHX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHX stocks are: EDENBROOK CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 5,249,095, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 13.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,280,613 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.46 million in PHX stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $2.87 million in PHX stock with ownership of nearly 18.418% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PHX Minerals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in PHX Minerals Inc. [NYSE:PHX] by around 1,723,400 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 1,041,186 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 10,697,214 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,461,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 446,448 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 102,298 shares during the same period.