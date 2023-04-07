For Aadi Bioscience Inc. [AADI], Analyst sees a rise to $45. What next?

Aadi Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ: AADI] closed the trading session at $7.10. The company report on April 6, 2023 that Aadi Bioscience to Present Multiple Posters at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AADI), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes, today announced that it will present three posters at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting (AACR) 2023, taking place April 14-19, 2023, in Orlando, FL.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -44.66 percent and weekly performance of -0.14 percent. The stock has been moved at -50.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -17.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -43.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 138.40K shares, AADI reached to a volume of 75570 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aadi Bioscience Inc. [AADI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AADI shares is $39.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AADI stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Aadi Bioscience Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Aadi Bioscience Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Ladenburg Thalmann analysts kept a Buy rating on AADI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aadi Bioscience Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for AADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.20.

AADI stock trade performance evaluation

Aadi Bioscience Inc. [AADI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.14. With this latest performance, AADI shares dropped by -17.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.08 for Aadi Bioscience Inc. [AADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.78, while it was recorded at 7.27 for the last single week of trading, and 12.21 for the last 200 days.

Aadi Bioscience Inc. [AADI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Aadi Bioscience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

Aadi Bioscience Inc. [AADI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $110 million, or 63.00% of AADI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AADI stocks are: AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 2,849,402, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; ACUTA CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, holding 1,849,402 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.32 million in AADI stocks shares; and ALERCE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $11.74 million in AADI stock with ownership of nearly 25.954% of the company’s market capitalization.

34 institutional holders increased their position in Aadi Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ:AADI] by around 1,442,822 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 1,235,641 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 12,608,249 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,286,712 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AADI stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 459,816 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 99,664 shares during the same period.