Erie Indemnity Company [ERIE] is -6.62% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Erie Indemnity Company [NASDAQ: ERIE] gained 1.02% on the last trading session, reaching $232.25 price per share at the time. The company report on April 5, 2023 that Erie Insurance earns American Heart Association’s Workforce Well-being Platinum award.

ERIE achieves the highest national level award for more than 10 years in a row.

Erie Insurance (ERIE) has been recognized by the American Heart Association (AHA) with a national Platinum level award for its commitment to employee health and well-being as measured in the Association’s 2022 Workforce Well-being Scorecard™.

Erie Indemnity Company represents 52.29 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.52 billion with the latest information. ERIE stock price has been found in the range of $230.04 to $233.44.

If compared to the average trading volume of 93.83K shares, ERIE reached a trading volume of 72650 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Erie Indemnity Company [ERIE]:

Stifel Nicolaus have made an estimate for Erie Indemnity Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2010. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2008, representing the official price target for Erie Indemnity Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Erie Indemnity Company is set at 4.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERIE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERIE in the course of the last twelve months was 114.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for ERIE stock

Erie Indemnity Company [ERIE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.24. With this latest performance, ERIE shares dropped by -1.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.68 for Erie Indemnity Company [ERIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 235.57, while it was recorded at 231.05 for the last single week of trading, and 233.75 for the last 200 days.

Erie Indemnity Company [ERIE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Erie Indemnity Company [ERIE] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.35 and a Gross Margin at +12.76. Erie Indemnity Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.57.

Return on Total Capital for ERIE is now 24.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Erie Indemnity Company [ERIE] managed to generate an average of $49,448 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.24.Erie Indemnity Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Erie Indemnity Company [ERIE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERIE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Erie Indemnity Company go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Erie Indemnity Company [ERIE]

There are presently around $3,875 million, or 36.80% of ERIE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ERIE stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 4,916,341, which is approximately -0.01% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,450,196 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $563.33 million in ERIE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $481.5 million in ERIE stock with ownership of nearly 5.882% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Erie Indemnity Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 172 institutional holders increased their position in Erie Indemnity Company [NASDAQ:ERIE] by around 926,551 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 837,282 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 15,092,299 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,856,132 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERIE stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 123,715 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 108,051 shares during the same period.