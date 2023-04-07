Enliven Therapeutics Inc. [ELVN] Stock trading around $21.45 per share: What’s Next?

Enliven Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ELVN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.98% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.16%.

Over the last 12 months, ELVN stock rose by 322.24%. The one-year Enliven Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.97. The average equity rating for ELVN stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $891.68 million, with 6.57 million shares outstanding and 5.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 76.85K shares, ELVN stock reached a trading volume of 71426 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Enliven Therapeutics Inc. [ELVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELVN shares is $32.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELVN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Enliven Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enliven Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.55 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56.

ELVN Stock Performance Analysis:

Enliven Therapeutics Inc. [ELVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.16. With this latest performance, ELVN shares dropped by -4.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 127.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 322.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.14 for Enliven Therapeutics Inc. [ELVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.45, while it was recorded at 22.26 for the last single week of trading, and 13.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enliven Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.60.

Enliven Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 49.00 and a Current Ratio set at 49.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Inc. [ELVN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $106 million, or 50.60% of ELVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELVN stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 1,096,642, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 812,681 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.74 million in ELVN stocks shares; and BML CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $17.4 million in ELVN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enliven Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Enliven Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ELVN] by around 2,939,504 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 379,976 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,271,831 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,591,311 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELVN stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,716,526 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 335,290 shares during the same period.