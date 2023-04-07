Eni S.p.A. [E] Is Currently 0.41 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Eni S.p.A. [NYSE: E] gained 0.41% or 0.12 points to close at $29.60 with a heavy trading volume of 181401 shares.

The daily chart for E points out that the company has recorded 27.37% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 428.31K shares, E reached to a volume of 181401 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Eni S.p.A. [E]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for E shares is $34.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on E stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Eni S.p.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Eni S.p.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eni S.p.A. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for E stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.15.

Trading performance analysis for E stock

Eni S.p.A. [E] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.90. With this latest performance, E shares gained by 4.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for E stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.13 for Eni S.p.A. [E]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.91, while it was recorded at 29.13 for the last single week of trading, and 26.38 for the last 200 days.

Eni S.p.A. [E]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Eni S.p.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Eni S.p.A. [E]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for E. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eni S.p.A. go to 19.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Eni S.p.A. [E]

There are presently around $628 million, or 1.20% of E stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of E stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 3,441,477, which is approximately -6.61% of the company’s market cap and around 32.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 2,404,806 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.89 million in E stocks shares; and NATIXIS ADVISORS, L.P., currently with $45.87 million in E stock with ownership of nearly 29.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

102 institutional holders increased their position in Eni S.p.A. [NYSE:E] by around 2,367,830 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 2,502,475 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 16,430,335 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,300,640 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. E stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 821,778 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 677,277 shares during the same period.