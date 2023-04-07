EHang Holdings Limited [EH] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $4

EHang Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: EH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.45% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.17%. The company report on March 22, 2023 that EHang Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results.

– EH216-S Type Certification (“TC”) Process Over 90% Completed– Continued High Quarterly and Annual Gross Margins of Over 65%– Post-TC Order Pipeline of EH216-S Exceeded 100 Units in China & Growing– Partnership with Swire Group’s HAECO for Advanced Air Mobility– First Passenger-Carrying AAV Flight Demonstration in Japan.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, EH stock dropped by -27.38%. The one-year EHang Holdings Limited stock forecast points to a potential downside of -102.41. The average equity rating for EH stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $526.85 million, with 57.63 million shares outstanding and 36.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, EH stock reached a trading volume of 414310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on EHang Holdings Limited [EH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EH shares is $4.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EH stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for EHang Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for EHang Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on EH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EHang Holdings Limited is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for EH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 82.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

EH Stock Performance Analysis:

EHang Holdings Limited [EH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.17. With this latest performance, EH shares dropped by -17.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 111.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.41 for EHang Holdings Limited [EH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.32, while it was recorded at 10.31 for the last single week of trading, and 8.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EHang Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EHang Holdings Limited [EH] shares currently have an operating margin of -699.61 and a Gross Margin at +65.93. EHang Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -745.63.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -140.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.20.

EHang Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

EHang Holdings Limited [EH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $67 million, or 21.30% of EH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EH stocks are: AXIM PLANNING & WEALTH with ownership of 2,530,699, which is approximately 6.165% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,294,046 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.37 million in EH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.1 million in EH stock with ownership of nearly 71.559% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EHang Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in EHang Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:EH] by around 1,526,908 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 2,291,251 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 3,194,007 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,012,166 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EH stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 596,213 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 821,402 shares during the same period.