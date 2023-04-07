Digimarc Corporation [DMRC] gain 1.46% so far this year. What now?

Digimarc Corporation [NASDAQ: DMRC] closed the trading session at $18.76 on 04/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.67, while the highest price level was $19.19. The company report on March 1, 2023 that Digimarc Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.46 percent and weekly performance of -1.42 percent. The stock has been moved at 32.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 71.91K shares, DMRC reached to a volume of 68542 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Digimarc Corporation [DMRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DMRC shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DMRC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Digimarc Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 30, 2019, representing the official price target for Digimarc Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digimarc Corporation is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for DMRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.67.

DMRC stock trade performance evaluation

Digimarc Corporation [DMRC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.42. With this latest performance, DMRC shares dropped by -12.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DMRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.88 for Digimarc Corporation [DMRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.09, while it was recorded at 19.52 for the last single week of trading, and 18.23 for the last 200 days.

Digimarc Corporation [DMRC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digimarc Corporation [DMRC] shares currently have an operating margin of -200.18 and a Gross Margin at +45.32. Digimarc Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -198.03.

Return on Total Capital for DMRC is now -74.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digimarc Corporation [DMRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.09. Additionally, DMRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digimarc Corporation [DMRC] managed to generate an average of -$215,877 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Digimarc Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Digimarc Corporation [DMRC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DMRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digimarc Corporation go to 20.00%.

Digimarc Corporation [DMRC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $219 million, or 59.80% of DMRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DMRC stocks are: ALTAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 2,879,829, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,214,593 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.97 million in DMRC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $19.03 million in DMRC stock with ownership of nearly -3.023% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digimarc Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Digimarc Corporation [NASDAQ:DMRC] by around 1,012,187 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 517,798 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 10,028,919 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,558,904 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DMRC stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 262,894 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 121,706 shares during the same period.