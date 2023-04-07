DA Davidson slashes price target on Malibu Boats Inc. [MBUU] – find out why.

Malibu Boats Inc. [NASDAQ: MBUU] loss -2.17% or -1.15 points to close at $51.92 with a heavy trading volume of 83687 shares. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Record Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Highlights Compared to Second Quarter Fiscal 2022:.

It opened the trading session at $53.31, the shares rose to $53.31 and dropped to $51.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MBUU points out that the company has recorded 9.37% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -12.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 111.42K shares, MBUU reached to a volume of 83687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Malibu Boats Inc. [MBUU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MBUU shares is $70.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MBUU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Malibu Boats Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Malibu Boats Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $56 to $86, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on MBUU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Malibu Boats Inc. is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for MBUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for MBUU in the course of the last twelve months was 9.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for MBUU stock

Malibu Boats Inc. [MBUU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.12. With this latest performance, MBUU shares dropped by -14.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MBUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.85 for Malibu Boats Inc. [MBUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.46, while it was recorded at 54.52 for the last single week of trading, and 56.84 for the last 200 days.

Malibu Boats Inc. [MBUU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Malibu Boats Inc. [MBUU] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.60 and a Gross Margin at +24.95. Malibu Boats Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.98.

Return on Total Capital for MBUU is now 36.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Malibu Boats Inc. [MBUU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.19. Additionally, MBUU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Malibu Boats Inc. [MBUU] managed to generate an average of $52,283 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.52.Malibu Boats Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Malibu Boats Inc. [MBUU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MBUU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Malibu Boats Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Malibu Boats Inc. [MBUU]

There are presently around $991 million, or 98.73% of MBUU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MBUU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,506,860, which is approximately 4.838% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 1,472,149 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.13 million in MBUU stocks shares; and AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC, currently with $74.7 million in MBUU stock with ownership of nearly 2.991% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Malibu Boats Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Malibu Boats Inc. [NASDAQ:MBUU] by around 1,166,774 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 1,427,967 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 16,079,566 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,674,307 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MBUU stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 193,087 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 386,432 shares during the same period.