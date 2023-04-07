DA Davidson lifts Blue Bird Corporation [BLBD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Blue Bird Corporation [NASDAQ: BLBD] loss -1.45% on the last trading session, reaching $19.01 price per share at the time. The company report on April 6, 2023 that Blue Bird Appoints Simon Newman to Board of Directors.

Veteran precision manufacturing executive brings decades of industrial, strategy and commercial experience.

Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leader in electric and low-emission school buses, today announced the appointment of Simon J. Newman to its Board of Directors, effective April 4, 2023.

Blue Bird Corporation represents 32.03 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $613.07 million with the latest information. BLBD stock price has been found in the range of $18.85 to $19.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 195.53K shares, BLBD reached a trading volume of 82850 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Blue Bird Corporation [BLBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLBD shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Blue Bird Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price from $16 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Blue Bird Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Neutral rating on BLBD stock. On May 13, 2019, analysts increased their price target for BLBD shares from 21 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Bird Corporation is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLBD in the course of the last twelve months was 27.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for BLBD stock

Blue Bird Corporation [BLBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.58. With this latest performance, BLBD shares dropped by -15.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 99.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.52 for Blue Bird Corporation [BLBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.11, while it was recorded at 19.77 for the last single week of trading, and 12.77 for the last 200 days.

Blue Bird Corporation [BLBD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Bird Corporation [BLBD] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.05 and a Gross Margin at +4.43. Blue Bird Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.72.

Return on Total Capital for BLBD is now -21.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blue Bird Corporation [BLBD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12,956.44. Additionally, BLBD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11,327.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blue Bird Corporation [BLBD] managed to generate an average of -$33,279 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 71.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.09.Blue Bird Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Blue Bird Corporation [BLBD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blue Bird Corporation go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Blue Bird Corporation [BLBD]

There are presently around $551 million, or 92.90% of BLBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLBD stocks are: AMERICAN SECURITIES LLC with ownership of 9,530,150, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; COLISEUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 4,687,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90.42 million in BLBD stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $32.63 million in BLBD stock with ownership of nearly 0.595% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blue Bird Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Bird Corporation [NASDAQ:BLBD] by around 1,768,878 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 2,468,163 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 24,339,601 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,576,642 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLBD stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 390,094 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,685,828 shares during the same period.