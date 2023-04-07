CSG Systems International Inc. [CSGS] Is Currently 1.21 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

CSG Systems International Inc. [NASDAQ: CSGS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.21% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.76%. The company report on March 29, 2023 that CSG Systems International to Hold First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call on May 3.

CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) invites you to participate in a conference call on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company’s first quarter 2023 earnings results. The conference call will feature CSG president and chief executive officer Brian Shepherd and CSG chief financial officer Hai Tran.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

To reach the conference, call 1-888-412-4131 and use the passcode 2327393.

Over the last 12 months, CSGS stock dropped by -15.13%. The one-year CSG Systems International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.24. The average equity rating for CSGS stock is currently 1.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.68 billion, with 30.45 million shares outstanding and 30.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 164.60K shares, CSGS stock reached a trading volume of 80403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CSG Systems International Inc. [CSGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSGS shares is $70.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSGS stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for CSG Systems International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2023, representing the official price target for CSG Systems International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on CSGS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSG Systems International Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.88.

CSGS Stock Performance Analysis:

CSG Systems International Inc. [CSGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.76. With this latest performance, CSGS shares dropped by -2.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.10 for CSG Systems International Inc. [CSGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.25, while it was recorded at 54.00 for the last single week of trading, and 57.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CSG Systems International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CSG Systems International Inc. [CSGS] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.61 and a Gross Margin at +45.97. CSG Systems International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.04.

Return on Total Capital for CSGS is now 14.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CSG Systems International Inc. [CSGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 137.14. Additionally, CSGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 120.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CSG Systems International Inc. [CSGS] managed to generate an average of $7,730 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.CSG Systems International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

CSGS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSG Systems International Inc. go to 6.30%.

CSG Systems International Inc. [CSGS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,580 million, or 99.23% of CSGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSGS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,747,239, which is approximately -3.578% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,135,327 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $222.4 million in CSGS stocks shares; and FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP, currently with $69.52 million in CSGS stock with ownership of nearly 10.443% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CSG Systems International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in CSG Systems International Inc. [NASDAQ:CSGS] by around 1,126,530 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 2,178,386 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 26,069,163 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,374,079 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSGS stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 645,929 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 89,577 shares during the same period.