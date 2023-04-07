Credit Suisse slashes price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] – find out why.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [NYSE: MITT] slipped around -0.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $5.87 at the close of the session, down -0.68%. The company report on March 15, 2023 that AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Common Dividend of $0.18 per Share.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) (the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.18 per common share for the first quarter 2023. The dividend is payable on April 28, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2023.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. stock is now 10.55% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MITT Stock saw the intraday high of $5.9882 and lowest of $5.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.67, which means current price is +18.35% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 143.42K shares, MITT reached a trading volume of 81628 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MITT shares is $7.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MITT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2022, representing the official price target for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. stock. On October 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MITT shares from 12.50 to 13.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for MITT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for MITT in the course of the last twelve months was 38.53.

How has MITT stock performed recently?

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.58. With this latest performance, MITT shares gained by 1.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MITT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.43 for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.98, while it was recorded at 5.82 for the last single week of trading, and 6.01 for the last 200 days.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.04 and a Gross Margin at +93.26. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.68.

Return on Total Capital for MITT is now 2.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 839.14. Additionally, MITT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 88.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,346.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.06.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Insider trade positions for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT]

There are presently around $38 million, or 40.20% of MITT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MITT stocks are: BEACH POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,282,570, which is approximately -3.68% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 997,262 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.89 million in MITT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.28 million in MITT stock with ownership of nearly -3.461% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [NYSE:MITT] by around 372,957 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 1,728,400 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 4,275,235 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,376,592 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MITT stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,405 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 418,481 shares during the same period.