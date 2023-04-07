Covenant Logistics Group Inc. [CVLG] Revenue clocked in at $1.22 billion, down -1.71% YTD: What’s Next?

Covenant Logistics Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CVLG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.50% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.58%. The company report on March 31, 2023 that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Announces Timing Of First Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (Nasdaq/GS: CVLG) announced its plans to release its fourth quarter earnings after 4:00 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will hold a live conference call to discuss its first quarter earnings release on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. Individuals with questions may dial in at 877-550-1505 (U.S./Canada) and 0800-524-4760 (International). An audio replay will be available for one week following the call at 800-645-7964, access code 3895#. In addition, you will be able to listen to the audio replay for an extended period of time on our investor website, under the icon “Audio Archives”. For additional financial and statistical information regarding the Company that may be discussed during the conference call, please visit our website at www.covenantlogistics.com/investors under “Earnings Info.”.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services to customers throughout the United States. Primary services include asset-based expedited and dedicated truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management, and freight brokerage capability. In addition, Transport Enterprise Leasing is an affiliated company providing revenue equipment sales and leasing services to the trucking industry. Covenant’s Class A common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select market under the symbol, “CVLG.”.

Over the last 12 months, CVLG stock rose by 76.24%. The one-year Covenant Logistics Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.61. The average equity rating for CVLG stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $443.10 million, with 13.54 million shares outstanding and 7.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 106.87K shares, CVLG stock reached a trading volume of 75906 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Covenant Logistics Group Inc. [CVLG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVLG shares is $36.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVLG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Covenant Logistics Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $40 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Covenant Logistics Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $25, while Stephens kept a Equal-Weight rating on CVLG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Covenant Logistics Group Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVLG in the course of the last twelve months was 8.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

CVLG Stock Performance Analysis:

Covenant Logistics Group Inc. [CVLG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.58. With this latest performance, CVLG shares dropped by -5.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.64 for Covenant Logistics Group Inc. [CVLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.21, while it was recorded at 34.58 for the last single week of trading, and 33.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Covenant Logistics Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Covenant Logistics Group Inc. [CVLG] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.60 and a Gross Margin at +11.13. Covenant Logistics Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.87.

Return on Total Capital for CVLG is now 16.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Covenant Logistics Group Inc. [CVLG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.63. Additionally, CVLG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Covenant Logistics Group Inc. [CVLG] managed to generate an average of $23,428 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.60.Covenant Logistics Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

CVLG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVLG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Covenant Logistics Group Inc. go to 5.00%.

Covenant Logistics Group Inc. [CVLG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $257 million, or 69.50% of CVLG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVLG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,291,278, which is approximately 1.69% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 953,427 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.56 million in CVLG stocks shares; and LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT, currently with $15.94 million in CVLG stock with ownership of nearly -1.477% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Covenant Logistics Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Covenant Logistics Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CVLG] by around 855,296 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 936,187 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 5,726,429 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,517,912 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVLG stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 303,084 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 97,753 shares during the same period.