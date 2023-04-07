CJS Securities lifts Unifi Inc. [UFI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Unifi Inc. [NYSE: UFI] plunged by -$0.16 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $7.70 during the day while it closed the day at $7.42. The company report on March 20, 2023 that Sidoti’s Small-Cap Virtual March Conference.

Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day March Small-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, March 22-23, 2023. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Virtual Agenda – Wednesday, March 22nd – All Times EDT.

Unifi Inc. stock has also loss -6.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UFI stock has declined by -13.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -22.55% and lost -13.82% year-on date.

The market cap for UFI stock reached $129.70 million, with 18.03 million shares outstanding and 15.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 127.80K shares, UFI reached a trading volume of 68724 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Unifi Inc. [UFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UFI shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UFI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CJS Securities have made an estimate for Unifi Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Unifi Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Sidoti analysts kept a Buy rating on UFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unifi Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for UFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.91.

UFI stock trade performance evaluation

Unifi Inc. [UFI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.19. With this latest performance, UFI shares dropped by -24.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.13 for Unifi Inc. [UFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.92, while it was recorded at 7.86 for the last single week of trading, and 10.10 for the last 200 days.

Unifi Inc. [UFI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Unifi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Unifi Inc. [UFI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unifi Inc. go to 10.00%.

Unifi Inc. [UFI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $99 million, or 73.10% of UFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UFI stocks are: INCLUSIVE CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 1,917,054, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 13.10% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 1,340,780 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.16 million in UFI stocks shares; and INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $7.16 million in UFI stock with ownership of nearly 302.062% of the company’s market capitalization.

46 institutional holders increased their position in Unifi Inc. [NYSE:UFI] by around 2,773,500 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 2,726,468 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 7,555,526 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,055,494 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UFI stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 534,092 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 525,740 shares during the same period.