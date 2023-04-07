Citigroup lifts Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [OTMO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: OTMO] loss -4.32% or -0.02 points to close at $0.39 with a heavy trading volume of 217423 shares. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Otonomo Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

It opened the trading session at $0.40, the shares rose to $0.4491 and dropped to $0.3805, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OTMO points out that the company has recorded 30.00% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -95.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 368.61K shares, OTMO reached to a volume of 217423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [OTMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OTMO shares is $1.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OTMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37.

Trading performance analysis for OTMO stock

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [OTMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.00. With this latest performance, OTMO shares dropped by -28.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.37 for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [OTMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5013, while it was recorded at 0.4425 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5053 for the last 200 days.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [OTMO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [OTMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -971.65 and a Gross Margin at -55.78.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.

An analysis of insider ownership at Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [OTMO]

There are presently around $21 million, or 48.80% of OTMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OTMO stocks are: MITHAQ CAPITAL SPC with ownership of 34,600,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 24.20% of the total institutional ownership; DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC, holding 5,563,561 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.27 million in OTMO stocks shares; and SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.33 million in OTMO stock with ownership of nearly -47.452% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Otonomo Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:OTMO] by around 2,751,500 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 7,435,150 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 42,481,049 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,667,699 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OTMO stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,697,413 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,731,733 shares during the same period.