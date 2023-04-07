China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] stock Initiated by Rodman & Renshaw analyst, price target now $6

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [AMEX: CPHI] traded at a high on 04/06/23, posting a 2.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.35. The company report on February 24, 2023 that China Pharma Holdings Inc. Announces 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (“China Pharma” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: CPHI) reported that it expects to implement a 1-for-10 reverse stock split on its common stock effective Monday, March 6, 2023, with trading to begin on a split-adjusted basis at the market open on that day. Trading in the common stock will continue on the NYSE American under the symbol “CPHI”. The new CUSIP number for the common stock following the reverse stock split is 16941T-203.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The reverse stock split at a ratio of 1-for-10 shares was approved by the Company’s Board of Directors through unanimous written consent and the Company’s stockholders through Annual Meeting for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2021, which was held on December 27, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 107797 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of China Pharma Holdings Inc. stands at 19.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.15%.

The market cap for CPHI stock reached $1.88 million, with 8.46 million shares outstanding and 2.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 168.70K shares, CPHI reached a trading volume of 107797 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]?

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2010.

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Pharma Holdings Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

How has CPHI stock performed recently?

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.75. With this latest performance, CPHI shares dropped by -39.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.51 for China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6976, while it was recorded at 0.3680 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3520 for the last 200 days.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.67 and a Gross Margin at +3.23. China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.26.

Return on Total Capital for CPHI is now -16.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 207.52. Additionally, CPHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] managed to generate an average of -$13,819 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for China Pharma Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.20% of CPHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPHI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 34,042, which is approximately -6.596% of the company’s market cap and around 54.76% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 25,379 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9000.0 in CPHI stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $5000.0 in CPHI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in China Pharma Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in China Pharma Holdings Inc. [AMEX:CPHI] by around 33,757 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 2,414 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 53,655 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,826 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPHI stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,584 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.