Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc. [REFI] Revenue clocked in at $51.50 million, down -8.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc. [NASDAQ: REFI] jumped around 0.29 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $13.79 at the close of the session, up 2.15%. The company report on March 15, 2023 that Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Declares Common Stock Dividend of $0.47 for the First Quarter of 2023.

In light of the recent news regarding Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank New York, the Chicago Atlantic team has assessed the portfolio companies it invests in and has found that they have no exposure to Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank New York or First Republic Bank.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc. stock is now -8.49% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. REFI Stock saw the intraday high of $13.83 and lowest of $13.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.60, which means current price is +6.82% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 62.87K shares, REFI reached a trading volume of 80402 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc. [REFI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REFI shares is $18.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REFI stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for REFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for REFI in the course of the last twelve months was 14.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has REFI stock performed recently?

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc. [REFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.00. With this latest performance, REFI shares dropped by -3.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.27 for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc. [REFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.33, while it was recorded at 13.57 for the last single week of trading, and 14.96 for the last 200 days.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc. [REFI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc. [REFI] shares currently have an operating margin of +67.82 and a Gross Margin at +87.25. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +62.74.

Return on Total Capital for REFI is now 11.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc. [REFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.97. Additionally, REFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.01.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 73.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc. [REFI]

There are presently around $47 million, or 16.10% of REFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REFI stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 809,480, which is approximately 76.469% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 613,764 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.29 million in REFI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.39 million in REFI stock with ownership of nearly 20.526% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc. [NASDAQ:REFI] by around 1,016,870 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 229,396 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 2,270,175 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,516,441 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REFI stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 559,968 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 176,910 shares during the same period.