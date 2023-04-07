Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST] is 98.53% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TAST] gained 1.89% on the last trading session, reaching $2.70 price per share at the time. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022.

Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2022 versus the Fourth Quarter of 2021 include:.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. represents 50.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $150.74 million with the latest information. TAST stock price has been found in the range of $2.62 to $2.71.

If compared to the average trading volume of 152.11K shares, TAST reached a trading volume of 172248 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAST shares is $3.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAST stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $3, while Stephens kept a Equal-Weight rating on TAST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for TAST in the course of the last twelve months was 8.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for TAST stock

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.17. With this latest performance, TAST shares gained by 21.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.47 for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.14, while it was recorded at 2.53 for the last single week of trading, and 1.92 for the last 200 days.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.42 and a Gross Margin at +7.68. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.37.

Return on Total Capital for TAST is now -1.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 869.88. Additionally, TAST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 833.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST] managed to generate an average of -$3,110 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 94.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST]

There are presently around $41 million, or 25.50% of TAST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAST stocks are: RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. with ownership of 2,123,393, which is approximately 3.041% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, holding 1,660,799 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.4 million in TAST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.11 million in TAST stock with ownership of nearly -1.693% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [NASDAQ:TAST] by around 2,156,310 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 1,401,441 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 11,935,062 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,492,813 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAST stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 97,989 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 132,146 shares during the same period.