Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] gain 71.34% so far this year. What now?

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: BCLI] loss -0.35% on the last trading session, reaching $2.81 price per share at the time. The company report on April 4, 2023 that BCLI: Preparing for Adcom for NurOwn®….

By David Bautz, PhD.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. represents 36.62 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $77.84 million with the latest information. BCLI stock price has been found in the range of $2.62 to $2.85.

If compared to the average trading volume of 410.22K shares, BCLI reached a trading volume of 189112 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCLI shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCLI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5 to $6, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on BCLI stock. On December 22, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for BCLI shares from 14 to 5.

Trading performance analysis for BCLI stock

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.40. With this latest performance, BCLI shares gained by 35.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.73 for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.13, while it was recorded at 2.92 for the last single week of trading, and 2.61 for the last 200 days.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -297.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -128.69.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]

There are presently around $11 million, or 10.70% of BCLI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCLI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,428,533, which is approximately 0.044% of the company’s market cap and around 22.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 471,772 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.33 million in BCLI stocks shares; and ABNER HERRMAN & BROCK LLC, currently with $0.79 million in BCLI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:BCLI] by around 245,630 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 282,068 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 3,270,622 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,798,320 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCLI stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 195,048 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 37,843 shares during the same period.