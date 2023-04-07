Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

Biomerica Inc. [NASDAQ: BMRA] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.76 during the day while it closed the day at $1.74. The company report on March 8, 2023 that Biomerica announces the Launch of InFoods IBS as a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT); First patient samples have been processed.

InFoods® IBS LDT validation testing at the CLIA Lab is completed and the product is now being offered commercially.

Clinical trial data shows InFoods® IBS treatment diet significantly improved several key IBS symptoms including Abdominal Pain Intensity (API).

Biomerica Inc. stock has also loss -7.45% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BMRA stock has declined by -49.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -57.87% and lost -48.06% year-on date.

The market cap for BMRA stock reached $29.41 million, with 13.46 million shares outstanding and 12.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 37.12K shares, BMRA reached a trading volume of 76079 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Biomerica Inc. [BMRA]:

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for Biomerica Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2018, representing the official price target for Biomerica Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biomerica Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

BMRA stock trade performance evaluation

Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.45. With this latest performance, BMRA shares dropped by -27.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.44 for Biomerica Inc. [BMRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4807, while it was recorded at 1.7980 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1433 for the last 200 days.

Biomerica Inc. [BMRA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.03 and a Gross Margin at +15.78. Biomerica Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.01.

Return on Total Capital for BMRA is now -44.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.57. Additionally, BMRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] managed to generate an average of -$70,798 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.63.Biomerica Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Biomerica Inc. [BMRA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 22.00% of BMRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMRA stocks are: GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,122,701, which is approximately 0.269% of the company’s market cap and around 7.15% of the total institutional ownership; WASATCH ADVISORS INC, holding 574,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.0 million in BMRA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.95 million in BMRA stock with ownership of nearly 0.039% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Biomerica Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Biomerica Inc. [NASDAQ:BMRA] by around 674,284 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 135,257 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 2,674,543 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,484,084 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMRA stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 471,871 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 37,835 shares during the same period.