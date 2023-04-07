Bel Fuse Inc. [BELFB] Revenue clocked in at $654.23 million, down -0.43% YTD: What’s Next?

Bel Fuse Inc. [NASDAQ: BELFB] plunged by -$1.35 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $34.11 during the day while it closed the day at $32.78. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Bel Fuse Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend on its Class A and Class B Shares.

Cash dividends for Class A and Class B common shares are payable on May 1, 2023 to shareholders of record on April 14, 2023.

Bel Fuse Inc. stock has also loss -9.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BELFB stock has inclined by 4.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 24.50% and lost -0.43% year-on date.

The market cap for BELFB stock reached $416.72 million, with 10.64 million shares outstanding and 10.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 103.29K shares, BELFB reached a trading volume of 77743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bel Fuse Inc. [BELFB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BELFB shares is $45.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BELFB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Bel Fuse Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Bel Fuse Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on BELFB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bel Fuse Inc. is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for BELFB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60.

BELFB stock trade performance evaluation

Bel Fuse Inc. [BELFB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.62. With this latest performance, BELFB shares dropped by -12.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BELFB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.27 for Bel Fuse Inc. [BELFB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.29, while it was recorded at 35.37 for the last single week of trading, and 30.21 for the last 200 days.

Bel Fuse Inc. [BELFB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bel Fuse Inc. [BELFB] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.79 and a Gross Margin at +28.04. Bel Fuse Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.05.

Return on Total Capital for BELFB is now 19.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bel Fuse Inc. [BELFB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.23. Additionally, BELFB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bel Fuse Inc. [BELFB] managed to generate an average of $7,527 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.

Bel Fuse Inc. [BELFB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $213 million, or 59.68% of BELFB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BELFB stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 741,243, which is approximately 5.468% of the company’s market cap and around 2.51% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 565,097 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.29 million in BELFB stocks shares; and PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $16.6 million in BELFB stock with ownership of nearly 54.093% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bel Fuse Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Bel Fuse Inc. [NASDAQ:BELFB] by around 557,024 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 584,605 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 5,107,003 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,248,632 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BELFB stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 122,318 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 58,775 shares during the same period.