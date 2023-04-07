BCB Bancorp Inc. [BCBP] is -33.13% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BCB Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: BCBP] loss -0.08% on the last trading session, reaching $12.03 price per share at the time. The company report on March 13, 2023 that BCB Bank CEO Highlights the Bank’s Stability, Strong Capital and Diversified Sources of Funding.

“The sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank underscores the importance of maintaining strong capitalization and diversified sources of funding as key operating measures to ensure the safety and soundness of a bank,” said Thomas Coughlin. “Unlike many other financial institutions, BCB Bank’s securities portfolio does not carry any meaningful unrealized losses that could negatively impact its capital position. BCB Bank’s philosophy is deeply rooted in maintaining robust capitalization and a diversified funding profile. Consistent profitability, evidenced by the last two successive years of record earnings, have helped BCB Bank to generate capital organically and support the growth of its balance sheet. Additionally, strong asset quality maintains a positive trend reflecting the Company’s conservative underwriting culture that further solidifies its capital position.”.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BCB Bancorp Inc. represents 16.92 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $204.75 million with the latest information. BCBP stock price has been found in the range of $11.88 to $12.19.

If compared to the average trading volume of 75.29K shares, BCBP reached a trading volume of 77518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BCB Bancorp Inc. [BCBP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCBP shares is $20.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCBP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for BCB Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Sandler O’Neill raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2019, representing the official price target for BCB Bancorp Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BCB Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for BCBP in the course of the last twelve months was 6.83.

Trading performance analysis for BCBP stock

BCB Bancorp Inc. [BCBP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.00. With this latest performance, BCBP shares dropped by -25.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.61 for BCB Bancorp Inc. [BCBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.80, while it was recorded at 12.54 for the last single week of trading, and 17.77 for the last 200 days.

BCB Bancorp Inc. [BCBP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BCB Bancorp Inc. [BCBP] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.44. BCB Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.26.

Return on Total Capital for BCBP is now 11.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BCB Bancorp Inc. [BCBP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 148.88. Additionally, BCBP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BCB Bancorp Inc. [BCBP] managed to generate an average of $151,425 per employee.

BCB Bancorp Inc. [BCBP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCBP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCB Bancorp Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at BCB Bancorp Inc. [BCBP]

There are presently around $82 million, or 41.40% of BCBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCBP stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 986,411, which is approximately 3.901% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE JENNIFER C., holding 920,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.08 million in BCBP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.75 million in BCBP stock with ownership of nearly 10.656% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BCB Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in BCB Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ:BCBP] by around 512,607 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 406,683 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 5,881,994 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,801,284 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCBP stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 145,192 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 113,586 shares during the same period.