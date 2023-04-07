Barrington Research slashes price target on Kadant Inc. [KAI] – find out why.

Kadant Inc. [NYSE: KAI] plunged by -$0.9 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $193.055 during the day while it closed the day at $191.77. The company report on March 22, 2023 that Kadant Named to Newsweek’s List of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023.

“We are honored to be recognized for our efforts around building a diverse and welcoming workplace for our employees,” said Jeffrey L. Powell, president and chief executive officer of Kadant. “Our people-centric work environment is designed to create opportunity for all employees to grow into highly effective contributors focused on delivering value and exceptional customer experiences.”.

Kadant Inc. stock has also loss -5.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KAI stock has inclined by 7.74% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.97% and gained 7.96% year-on date.

The market cap for KAI stock reached $2.19 billion, with 11.66 million shares outstanding and 11.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 68.79K shares, KAI reached a trading volume of 75193 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kadant Inc. [KAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KAI shares is $211.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Kadant Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Kadant Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kadant Inc. is set at 5.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for KAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for KAI in the course of the last twelve months was 35.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

KAI stock trade performance evaluation

Kadant Inc. [KAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.95. With this latest performance, KAI shares dropped by -10.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.89 for Kadant Inc. [KAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 206.31, while it was recorded at 198.83 for the last single week of trading, and 188.84 for the last 200 days.

Kadant Inc. [KAI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Kadant Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kadant Inc. [KAI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KAI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kadant Inc. go to 8.00%.

Kadant Inc. [KAI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,145 million, or 98.90% of KAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KAI stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 1,536,435, which is approximately 1.691% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, holding 850,285 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $163.82 million in KAI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $162.79 million in KAI stock with ownership of nearly 4.353% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kadant Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Kadant Inc. [NYSE:KAI] by around 438,803 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 470,700 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 10,225,542 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,135,045 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KAI stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 111,668 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 48,939 shares during the same period.