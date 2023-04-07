Barrington Research lifts Cumulus Media Inc. [CMLS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cumulus Media Inc. [NASDAQ: CMLS] closed the trading session at $3.42 on 04/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.32, while the highest price level was $3.46. The company report on April 3, 2023 that Cumulus Media Personalities Win Four 2023 Gracie Awards for Outstanding Programming.

Beasy Baybie, On-Air Host, “Beasy Baybie Show” on Kiss 103.1 FM in Columbia, SC, has won a 2023 Gracie Award for Host Non-Morning Drive (Talk/Personality) Small/Medium Market (Radio – Local).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -44.93 percent and weekly performance of -6.30 percent. The stock has been moved at -52.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -25.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -48.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 179.45K shares, CMLS reached to a volume of 67679 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cumulus Media Inc. [CMLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMLS shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Cumulus Media Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Cumulus Media Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Neutral rating on CMLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cumulus Media Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMLS in the course of the last twelve months was 0.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

CMLS stock trade performance evaluation

Cumulus Media Inc. [CMLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.30. With this latest performance, CMLS shares dropped by -25.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.92 for Cumulus Media Inc. [CMLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.09, while it was recorded at 3.51 for the last single week of trading, and 7.06 for the last 200 days.

Cumulus Media Inc. [CMLS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cumulus Media Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cumulus Media Inc. [CMLS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cumulus Media Inc. go to 10.00%.

Cumulus Media Inc. [CMLS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $42 million, or 67.60% of CMLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMLS stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 1,979,867, which is approximately 50874.949% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ZAZOVE ASSOCIATES LLC, holding 1,211,259 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.08 million in CMLS stocks shares; and EATON VANCE MANAGEMENT, currently with $3.92 million in CMLS stock with ownership of nearly -57.145% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cumulus Media Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Cumulus Media Inc. [NASDAQ:CMLS] by around 2,818,243 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 3,567,680 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 6,156,069 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,541,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMLS stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 315,517 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,556,195 shares during the same period.