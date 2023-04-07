Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN] moved up 0.68: Why It’s Important

Barnwell Industries Inc. [AMEX: BRN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.68% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 34.55%. The company report on February 10, 2023 that Barnwell Industries, Inc. Reports Earnings for its First Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 and the Declaration of a Cash Dividend.

Solid Start to the Year Led by Oil & Gas Segment.

Over the last 12 months, BRN stock rose by 6.47%.

The market cap for the stock reached $29.45 million, with 9.96 million shares outstanding and 5.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 64.03K shares, BRN stock reached a trading volume of 67043 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barnwell Industries Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRN in the course of the last twelve months was 4.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

BRN Stock Performance Analysis:

Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.55. With this latest performance, BRN shares gained by 20.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.57 for Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.42, while it was recorded at 2.76 for the last single week of trading, and 2.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Barnwell Industries Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.22 and a Gross Margin at +38.32. Barnwell Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.23.

Return on Total Capital for BRN is now 15.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 37.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.39. Additionally, BRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN] managed to generate an average of $157,514 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Barnwell Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 14.40% of BRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 389,722, which is approximately -9.815% of the company’s market cap and around 45.33% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 336,294 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.99 million in BRN stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.48 million in BRN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Barnwell Industries Inc. [AMEX:BRN] by around 30,346 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 56,839 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,264,004 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,351,189 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRN stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,691 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 10,000 shares during the same period.