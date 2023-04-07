Bancolombia S.A. [CIB] Stock trading around $25.96 per share: What’s Next?

Bancolombia S.A. [NYSE: CIB] gained 0.27% on the last trading session, reaching $25.96 price per share at the time. The company report on April 3, 2023 that BANCOLOMBIA S.A. ANNOUNCES FILING OF THE 2022 ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F.

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE: CIB) announces that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission – SEC.

The annual report can be downloaded from the SEC website www.sec.gov and in the following days will also be made available on Bancolombia’s website in the Investor Relations section.

Bancolombia S.A. represents 240.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.75 billion with the latest information. CIB stock price has been found in the range of $25.52 to $26.12.

If compared to the average trading volume of 363.08K shares, CIB reached a trading volume of 137853 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bancolombia S.A. [CIB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIB shares is $35.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Bancolombia S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Bancolombia S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on CIB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bancolombia S.A. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for CIB in the course of the last twelve months was 6.49.

Trading performance analysis for CIB stock

Bancolombia S.A. [CIB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.23. With this latest performance, CIB shares dropped by -2.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.21 for Bancolombia S.A. [CIB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.23, while it was recorded at 25.73 for the last single week of trading, and 27.43 for the last 200 days.

Bancolombia S.A. [CIB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bancolombia S.A. [CIB] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.77. Bancolombia S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.07.

Return on Total Capital for CIB is now 12.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bancolombia S.A. [CIB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 109.61. Additionally, CIB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bancolombia S.A. [CIB] managed to generate an average of $204,691,913 per employee.

Bancolombia S.A. [CIB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bancolombia S.A. go to 12.49%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bancolombia S.A. [CIB]

There are presently around $678 million, or 26.90% of CIB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,117,307, which is approximately 3.107% of the company’s market cap and around 42.80% of the total institutional ownership; VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, holding 2,521,737 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.29 million in CIB stocks shares; and EARNEST PARTNERS LLC, currently with $55.19 million in CIB stock with ownership of nearly -0.98% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bancolombia S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Bancolombia S.A. [NYSE:CIB] by around 3,804,720 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 3,922,501 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 18,470,083 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,197,304 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIB stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,934,946 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,614,873 shares during the same period.