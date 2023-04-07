Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. [BCSF] Stock trading around $11.75 per share: What’s Next?

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. [NYSE: BCSF] price surged by 0.43 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Announces December 31, 2022 Financial Results and Declares First Quarter 2023 Dividend of $0.38 per Share.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE: BCSF, the “Company”, “our” or “we”) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.38 per share for the first quarter of 2023.

“BCSF delivered strong fourth quarter earnings and full year 2022 financial results including attractive levels of interest income and net asset value growth driven by solid credit performance across our largely senior secured portfolio,” said Michael Ewald, Chief Executive Officer of BCSF. “For the second consecutive quarter, we are raising our regular quarterly dividend by 6% to $0.38 per share which represents a 9% annualized yield on book value, reflecting our view of the Company’s higher earnings power.”.

A sum of 76862 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 166.11K shares. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares reached a high of $11.81 and dropped to a low of $11.70 until finishing in the latest session at $11.75.

The one-year BCSF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.73. The average equity rating for BCSF stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. [BCSF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCSF shares is $13.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCSF stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on BCSF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCSF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

BCSF Stock Performance Analysis:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. [BCSF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.59. With this latest performance, BCSF shares dropped by -10.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCSF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.80 for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. [BCSF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.68, while it was recorded at 11.83 for the last single week of trading, and 13.25 for the last 200 days.

BCSF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCSF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. go to 5.35%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. [BCSF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $396 million, or 52.10% of BCSF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCSF stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT, LP with ownership of 12,310,109, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.54% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 3,810,346 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.58 million in BCSF stocks shares; and DIMENSION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $42.86 million in BCSF stock with ownership of nearly 1.041% of the company’s market capitalization.

66 institutional holders increased their position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. [NYSE:BCSF] by around 2,269,103 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 1,468,421 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 30,097,019 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,834,543 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCSF stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 528,334 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 57,178 shares during the same period.