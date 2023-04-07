Backblaze Inc. [BLZE] Stock trading around $4.61 per share: What’s Next?

Backblaze Inc. [NASDAQ: BLZE] closed the trading session at $4.61 on 04/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.49, while the highest price level was $4.64. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Backblaze Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

44% Revenue Growth in B2 Cloud Storage; 23% Revenue Growth Overall in Q4 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.04 percent and weekly performance of -6.11 percent. The stock has been moved at -22.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -36.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 106.42K shares, BLZE reached to a volume of 74116 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Backblaze Inc. [BLZE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLZE shares is $10.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLZE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Backblaze Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Backblaze Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Backblaze Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLZE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.01.

BLZE stock trade performance evaluation

Backblaze Inc. [BLZE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.11. With this latest performance, BLZE shares dropped by -11.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLZE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.02 for Backblaze Inc. [BLZE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.59, while it was recorded at 4.79 for the last single week of trading, and 5.59 for the last 200 days.

Backblaze Inc. [BLZE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Backblaze Inc. [BLZE] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.38 and a Gross Margin at +51.51. Backblaze Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -60.36.

Return on Total Capital for BLZE is now -39.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -62.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Backblaze Inc. [BLZE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.19. Additionally, BLZE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.95.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 63.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Backblaze Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Backblaze Inc. [BLZE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21 million, or 27.50% of BLZE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLZE stocks are: CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD with ownership of 1,150,568, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.30% of the total institutional ownership; AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., holding 1,091,753 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.0 million in BLZE stocks shares; and WHETSTONE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $3.29 million in BLZE stock with ownership of nearly -13.395% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Backblaze Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Backblaze Inc. [NASDAQ:BLZE] by around 674,851 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 249,186 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 3,643,289 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,567,326 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLZE stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 53,905 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 52,231 shares during the same period.