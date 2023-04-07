Astec Industries Inc. [ASTE] fell -5.48% so far this year. What now?

Astec Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: ASTE] loss -0.52% or -0.2 points to close at $38.43 with a heavy trading volume of 76954 shares. The company report on April 3, 2023 that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces the Company’s First Quarter Conference Call on May 3, 2023 at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time.

Astec Industries, Inc. will release the company’s first quarter results to the wire service on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

It opened the trading session at $38.73, the shares rose to $39.00 and dropped to $38.09, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ASTE points out that the company has recorded 14.51% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -23.81% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 120.11K shares, ASTE reached to a volume of 76954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Astec Industries Inc. [ASTE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASTE shares is $51.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASTE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Astec Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Sidoti raised their target price from $65 to $82. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Astec Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $75 to $81, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on ASTE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Astec Industries Inc. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.14.

Trading performance analysis for ASTE stock

Astec Industries Inc. [ASTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.11. With this latest performance, ASTE shares dropped by -16.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.95 for Astec Industries Inc. [ASTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.96, while it was recorded at 39.81 for the last single week of trading, and 41.05 for the last 200 days.

Astec Industries Inc. [ASTE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Astec Industries Inc. [ASTE] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.05 and a Gross Margin at -10.62. Astec Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.01.

Return on Total Capital for ASTE is now -51.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Astec Industries Inc. [ASTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.74. Additionally, ASTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Astec Industries Inc. [ASTE] managed to generate an average of -$23 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.Astec Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Astec Industries Inc. [ASTE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Astec Industries Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Astec Industries Inc. [ASTE]

There are presently around $807 million, or 97.90% of ASTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASTE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,293,372, which is approximately 2.51% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,543,674 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $98.26 million in ASTE stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $68.65 million in ASTE stock with ownership of nearly 24.916% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Astec Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Astec Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:ASTE] by around 1,642,368 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 2,078,376 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 17,176,333 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,897,077 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASTE stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 580,967 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,249,727 shares during the same period.