Assure Holdings Corp. [IONM] fell -40.45% so far this year. What now?

Assure Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: IONM] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on April 3, 2023 that Assure Holdings Reports 2022 Year End Financial Results.

A sum of 72221 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 75.22K shares. Assure Holdings Corp. shares reached a high of $3.5965 and dropped to a low of $2.91 until finishing in the latest session at $3.10.

The one-year IONM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 89.89. The average equity rating for IONM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Assure Holdings Corp. [IONM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONM shares is $30.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Assure Holdings Corp. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for IONM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.62.

IONM Stock Performance Analysis:

Assure Holdings Corp. [IONM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.59. With this latest performance, IONM shares dropped by -47.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.65 for Assure Holdings Corp. [IONM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.06, while it was recorded at 3.26 for the last single week of trading, and 13.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Assure Holdings Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Assure Holdings Corp. [IONM] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.29 and a Gross Margin at +47.14. Assure Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.44.

Return on Total Capital for IONM is now -5.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Assure Holdings Corp. [IONM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.80. Additionally, IONM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Assure Holdings Corp. [IONM] managed to generate an average of -$20,567 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Assure Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.70.

Assure Holdings Corp. [IONM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 12.90% of IONM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IONM stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 35,250, which is approximately -9.032% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC, holding 17,292 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54000.0 in IONM stocks shares; and MANATUCK HILL PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $10000.0 in IONM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Assure Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Assure Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:IONM] by around 13,867 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 4,564 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 48,906 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,337 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IONM stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,024 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.