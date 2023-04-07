Artivion Inc. [AORT] Stock trading around $12.97 per share: What’s Next?

Artivion Inc. [NYSE: AORT] closed the trading session at $12.97 on 04/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.92, while the highest price level was $13.1705. The company report on March 6, 2023 that Artivion to Participate in the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference.

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE: AORT), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, today announced that it will participate virtually at the upcoming Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference. The Company’s virtual fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 3:20 p.m. ET on March 14, 2023.

A live webcast of the virtual fireside chat will be accessible through Artivion’s website, www.artivion.com, on the Investors page. An archived copy of the webcast will be available for 90 days on the same website.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.01 percent and weekly performance of 3.43 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 145.77K shares, AORT reached to a volume of 66840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Artivion Inc. [AORT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AORT shares is $22.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AORT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Artivion Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Artivion Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on AORT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Artivion Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for AORT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

AORT stock trade performance evaluation

Artivion Inc. [AORT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.43. With this latest performance, AORT shares gained by 3.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AORT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.69 for Artivion Inc. [AORT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.84, while it was recorded at 12.94 for the last single week of trading, and 15.11 for the last 200 days.

Artivion Inc. [AORT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Artivion Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Artivion Inc. [AORT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AORT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Artivion Inc. go to 2.00%.

Artivion Inc. [AORT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $455 million, or 89.70% of AORT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AORT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,220,822, which is approximately -0.242% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,809,140 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.69 million in AORT stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $34.77 million in AORT stock with ownership of nearly 2.625% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Artivion Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Artivion Inc. [NYSE:AORT] by around 2,146,621 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 2,732,521 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 29,959,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,838,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AORT stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 131,236 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 944,817 shares during the same period.