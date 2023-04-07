Arlington Asset Investment Corp. [AAIC] fell -6.83% so far this year. What now?

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. [NYSE: AAIC] slipped around -0.08 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.73 at the close of the session, down -2.85%. The company report on March 31, 2023 that Arlington Asset Investment Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AAIC) (the “Company,” “Arlington,” “we,” “us” or “our”) today reported financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. stock is now -6.83% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AAIC Stock saw the intraday high of $2.82 and lowest of $2.72 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.69, which means current price is +4.60% above from all time high which was touched on 01/24/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 86.71K shares, AAIC reached a trading volume of 74303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arlington Asset Investment Corp. [AAIC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAIC shares is $4.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arlington Asset Investment Corp. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03.

How has AAIC stock performed recently?

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. [AAIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.36. With this latest performance, AAIC shares dropped by -9.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.08 for Arlington Asset Investment Corp. [AAIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.91, while it was recorded at 2.79 for the last single week of trading, and 3.02 for the last 200 days.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. [AAIC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arlington Asset Investment Corp. [AAIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +71.58 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. Arlington Asset Investment Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.51.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Arlington Asset Investment Corp. [AAIC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arlington Asset Investment Corp. go to -9.37%.

Insider trade positions for Arlington Asset Investment Corp. [AAIC]

There are presently around $28 million, or 39.50% of AAIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAIC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,491,928, which is approximately -0.688% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BARCLAYS PLC, holding 1,406,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.95 million in AAIC stocks shares; and PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $3.88 million in AAIC stock with ownership of nearly -9.169% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arlington Asset Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Arlington Asset Investment Corp. [NYSE:AAIC] by around 356,490 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 1,119,773 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 8,552,059 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,028,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAIC stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 228,496 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 677,596 shares during the same period.