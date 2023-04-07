Annovis Bio Inc. [ANVS] moved up 3.02: Why It’s Important

Annovis Bio Inc. [NYSE: ANVS] price surged by 3.02 percent to reach at $0.37. The company report on April 3, 2023 that ANNOVIS BIO ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE.

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) (“Annovis” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage drug platform company addressing neurodegenerative diseases, has announced fourth quarter and full year financial results for the period ended December 31, 2022, and reviewed recent accomplishments.

A sum of 77916 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 95.68K shares. Annovis Bio Inc. shares reached a high of $12.67 and dropped to a low of $11.88 until finishing in the latest session at $12.61.

The one-year ANVS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 72.59. The average equity rating for ANVS stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Annovis Bio Inc. [ANVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANVS shares is $46.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANVS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Annovis Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Annovis Bio Inc. is set at 1.83 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.00.

ANVS Stock Performance Analysis:

Annovis Bio Inc. [ANVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -37.26. With this latest performance, ANVS shares dropped by -22.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.91 for Annovis Bio Inc. [ANVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.90, while it was recorded at 12.86 for the last single week of trading, and 13.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Annovis Bio Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ANVS is now -55.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Annovis Bio Inc. [ANVS] managed to generate an average of -$4,829,044 per employee.Annovis Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.90 and a Current Ratio set at 12.90.

Annovis Bio Inc. [ANVS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9 million, or 9.10% of ANVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 242,571, which is approximately 0.045% of the company’s market cap and around 30.94% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 103,196 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 million in ANVS stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.53 million in ANVS stock with ownership of nearly 2.984% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Annovis Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Annovis Bio Inc. [NYSE:ANVS] by around 83,479 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 80,286 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 577,167 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 740,932 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANVS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 58,870 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 26,214 shares during the same period.