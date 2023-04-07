American Woodmark Corporation [AMWD] stock Initiated by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $45

American Woodmark Corporation [NASDAQ: AMWD] closed the trading session at $49.42 on 04/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $48.6514, while the highest price level was $49.81. The company report on February 28, 2023 that American Woodmark Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results.

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) (the “Company”) today announced results for its third quarter of fiscal 2023 which ended January 31, 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 increased $21.0 million, or 4.6%, to $480.7 million compared with the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. Net sales for the first nine months of the current fiscal year increased 16.9% to $1,585.1 million from the comparable period of the prior fiscal year. The Company experienced growth in the builder and independent dealers and distributors sales channels during the third quarter and growth in all sales channels during the first nine months of fiscal 2023 versus the comparable prior year periods.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.15 percent and weekly performance of -1.36 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 113.22K shares, AMWD reached to a volume of 72247 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Woodmark Corporation [AMWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMWD shares is $55.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMWD stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for American Woodmark Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital dropped their target price from $63 to $59. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2022, representing the official price target for American Woodmark Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $84 to $77, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on AMWD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Woodmark Corporation is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMWD in the course of the last twelve months was 6.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

AMWD stock trade performance evaluation

American Woodmark Corporation [AMWD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.36. With this latest performance, AMWD shares dropped by -8.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.41 for American Woodmark Corporation [AMWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.35, while it was recorded at 50.63 for the last single week of trading, and 50.58 for the last 200 days.

American Woodmark Corporation [AMWD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Woodmark Corporation [AMWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.96 and a Gross Margin at +9.73. American Woodmark Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.60.

Return on Total Capital for AMWD is now 2.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Woodmark Corporation [AMWD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.00. Additionally, AMWD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Woodmark Corporation [AMWD] managed to generate an average of -$2,972 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.14.American Woodmark Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Woodmark Corporation [AMWD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Woodmark Corporation go to 23.67%.

American Woodmark Corporation [AMWD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $757 million, or 93.00% of AMWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMWD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,731,783, which is approximately 3.416% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,493,799 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $73.79 million in AMWD stocks shares; and COOKE & BIELER LP, currently with $61.48 million in AMWD stock with ownership of nearly 0.54% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Woodmark Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in American Woodmark Corporation [NASDAQ:AMWD] by around 1,054,324 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 958,716 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 13,302,801 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,315,841 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMWD stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 525,007 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 164,720 shares during the same period.