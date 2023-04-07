Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. [PINE] Revenue clocked in at $45.20 million, down -15.25% YTD: What’s Next?

Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. [NYSE: PINE] closed the trading session at $16.17 on 04/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.95, while the highest price level was $16.20. The company report on March 27, 2023 that CTO Realty Growth Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call Information.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at www.ctoreit.com or at the link provided in the event details below. To access the call by phone, please go to the registration link provided in the event details below and you will be provided with dial-in details.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.25 percent and weekly performance of -1.88 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 108.31K shares, PINE reached to a volume of 67574 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. [PINE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINE shares is $22.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINE stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on PINE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

PINE stock trade performance evaluation

Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. [PINE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.88. With this latest performance, PINE shares dropped by -9.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.23 for Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. [PINE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.08, while it was recorded at 16.37 for the last single week of trading, and 18.16 for the last 200 days.

Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. [PINE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. [PINE] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.05 and a Gross Margin at +27.38. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +65.75.

Return on Total Capital for PINE is now 1.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. [PINE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.67. Additionally, PINE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.14.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. [PINE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $117 million, or 58.60% of PINE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PINE stocks are: RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. with ownership of 540,083, which is approximately -8.646% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; GOFF JOHN C, holding 534,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.6 million in PINE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.07 million in PINE stock with ownership of nearly 0.697% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. [NYSE:PINE] by around 1,056,233 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 415,677 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 5,783,531 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,255,441 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PINE stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 285,125 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 134,296 shares during the same period.