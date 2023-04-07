Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [ARLP] Is Currently -1.22 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [NASDAQ: ARLP] traded at a low on 04/06/23, posting a -1.22 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $20.21. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. 2022 Q4.

Dallas, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – February 1, 2023) – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP): Stonegate Capital Partners updates coverage on Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: https://stonegateinc.com/reports/ARLP_Q422.pdf.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 160968 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. stands at 3.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.42%.

The market cap for ARLP stock reached $2.58 billion, with 127.19 million shares outstanding and 89.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 521.34K shares, ARLP reached a trading volume of 160968 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [ARLP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARLP shares is $29.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARLP stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on ARLP stock. On August 19, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ARLP shares from 23 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARLP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARLP in the course of the last twelve months was 8.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has ARLP stock performed recently?

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [ARLP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.30. With this latest performance, ARLP shares gained by 0.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARLP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.25 for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [ARLP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.52, while it was recorded at 20.37 for the last single week of trading, and 21.84 for the last 200 days.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [ARLP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [ARLP] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.08 and a Gross Margin at +30.42. Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.19.

Return on Total Capital for ARLP is now 34.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [ARLP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.89. Additionally, ARLP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [ARLP] managed to generate an average of $165,555 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [ARLP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARLP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. go to -6.83%.

Insider trade positions for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [ARLP]

There are presently around $705 million, or 26.30% of ARLP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARLP stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 9,263,730, which is approximately 5.206% of the company’s market cap and around 16.30% of the total institutional ownership; NATIXIS, holding 3,184,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.16 million in ARLP stocks shares; and MAGNOLIA GROUP, LLC, currently with $55.07 million in ARLP stock with ownership of nearly -10.281% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alliance Resource Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Alliance Resource Partners L.P. [NASDAQ:ARLP] by around 4,298,018 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 2,431,524 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 27,725,351 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,454,893 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARLP stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 475,775 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,202,717 shares during the same period.