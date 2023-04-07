Albany International Corp. [AIN] stock Downgrade by Truist analyst, price target now $80

Albany International Corp. [NYSE: AIN] slipped around -0.12 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $86.37 at the close of the session, down -0.14%. The company report on April 4, 2023 that Albany International Schedules Earnings Release Date.

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will release 2023 first-quarter financial results on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 after the market close.

The Company will host a webcast to discuss results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, April 26. Interested parties are encouraged to listen to the webcast via the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.albint.com.

Albany International Corp. stock is now -12.39% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AIN Stock saw the intraday high of $87.02 and lowest of $85.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 115.39, which means current price is +2.58% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 166.81K shares, AIN reached a trading volume of 84564 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIN shares is $99.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Albany International Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $105 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Albany International Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $85 to $100, while Truist kept a Buy rating on AIN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albany International Corp. is set at 2.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIN in the course of the last twelve months was 333.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

Albany International Corp. [AIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.63. With this latest performance, AIN shares dropped by -10.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.99 for Albany International Corp. [AIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.55, while it was recorded at 87.87 for the last single week of trading, and 93.36 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Albany International Corp. [AIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.45 and a Gross Margin at +37.11. Albany International Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.25.

Return on Total Capital for AIN is now 13.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Albany International Corp. [AIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.37. Additionally, AIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Albany International Corp. [AIN] managed to generate an average of $23,357 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Albany International Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albany International Corp. go to -1.20%.

There are presently around $2,738 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,829,145, which is approximately 0.451% of the company’s market cap and around 1.03% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,442,049 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $297.7 million in AIN stocks shares; and EARNEST PARTNERS LLC, currently with $246.86 million in AIN stock with ownership of nearly -1.01% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Albany International Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Albany International Corp. [NYSE:AIN] by around 1,381,414 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 1,176,880 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 29,103,937 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,662,231 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIN stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 648,752 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 112,190 shares during the same period.