Agilysys Inc. [AGYS] stock Upgrade by BTIG Research analyst, price target now $83

Agilysys Inc. [NASDAQ: AGYS] price plunged by -0.23 percent to reach at -$0.19. The company report on April 4, 2023 that Goldwynn Resort & Residences Riviera Bahama Selects Agilysys Property Management System and Point-of-Sale Technology to Deliver Luxurious Leisure Living and Maximize Return On Experience (ROE).

The New Beachfront Bahamian Resort Invests in Innovative, Customizable Solutions to Help Staff Personalize and Cater to Needs of Guests and Residents.

The luxury travel market size is expected to grow considerably between 2022 and 2029. A recent article in Forbes indicates luxury travelers are trending toward longer lengths of stay, higher average orders and increases in the booking window.

A sum of 75335 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 152.89K shares. Agilysys Inc. shares reached a high of $83.35 and dropped to a low of $79.59 until finishing in the latest session at $80.97.

The one-year AGYS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.77. The average equity rating for AGYS stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Agilysys Inc. [AGYS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGYS shares is $95.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGYS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Agilysys Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price from $50 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Agilysys Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Hold rating on AGYS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agilysys Inc. is set at 3.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGYS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGYS in the course of the last twelve months was 95.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

AGYS Stock Performance Analysis:

Agilysys Inc. [AGYS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.71. With this latest performance, AGYS shares dropped by -2.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.62 for Agilysys Inc. [AGYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.53, while it was recorded at 82.47 for the last single week of trading, and 64.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Agilysys Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agilysys Inc. [AGYS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.46 and a Gross Margin at +60.05. Agilysys Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.98.

Return on Total Capital for AGYS is now 6.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agilysys Inc. [AGYS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.06. Additionally, AGYS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agilysys Inc. [AGYS] managed to generate an average of $4,627 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Agilysys Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

AGYS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGYS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agilysys Inc. go to 0.05%.

Agilysys Inc. [AGYS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,974 million, or 98.97% of AGYS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGYS stocks are: MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC with ownership of 3,795,915, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,237,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $262.75 million in AGYS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $133.93 million in AGYS stock with ownership of nearly -3.889% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agilysys Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Agilysys Inc. [NASDAQ:AGYS] by around 2,571,625 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 2,739,575 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 19,017,003 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,328,203 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGYS stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,011,143 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 481,432 shares during the same period.