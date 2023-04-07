Addus HomeCare Corporation [ADUS] Is Currently 0.34 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Addus HomeCare Corporation [NASDAQ: ADUS] gained 0.34% or 0.37 points to close at $108.56 with a heavy trading volume of 73001 shares. The company report on March 1, 2023 that Addus HomeCare Names Heather Dixon to Board of Directors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ: ADUS), a provider of home care services, today announced that Heather Dixon, CPA, has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors as an independent board member, effective March 1, 2023. She fills the seat previously held by Steven Geringer and will serve as a member of the Audit Committee.

Dixon currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Everside Health, one of the nation’s largest direct primary care providers. In this role, she provides financial oversight and strategic direction with a focus on growth and innovation within the direct primary care space. Prior to joining Everside, she was the Senior Vice President, Global Controller and Chief Accounting Officer of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., a Fortune 20 integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail company. Her previous financial executive experience includes serving as Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer of Aetna; Assistant Controller at PepsiCo; and in various global accounting and regulatory roles with American Express. She started her professional career at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

It opened the trading session at $108.44, the shares rose to $109.50 and dropped to $107.47, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ADUS points out that the company has recorded 11.42% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -47.4% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 93.30K shares, ADUS reached to a volume of 73001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Addus HomeCare Corporation [ADUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADUS shares is $124.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Addus HomeCare Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Addus HomeCare Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Addus HomeCare Corporation is set at 3.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADUS in the course of the last twelve months was 17.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for ADUS stock

Addus HomeCare Corporation [ADUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.56. With this latest performance, ADUS shares gained by 5.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.44 for Addus HomeCare Corporation [ADUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.63, while it was recorded at 107.08 for the last single week of trading, and 99.77 for the last 200 days.

Addus HomeCare Corporation [ADUS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Addus HomeCare Corporation [ADUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.35 and a Gross Margin at +30.53. Addus HomeCare Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.84.

Return on Total Capital for ADUS is now 9.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Addus HomeCare Corporation [ADUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.10. Additionally, ADUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Addus HomeCare Corporation [ADUS] managed to generate an average of $1,387 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.Addus HomeCare Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Addus HomeCare Corporation [ADUS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Addus HomeCare Corporation go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Addus HomeCare Corporation [ADUS]

There are presently around $1,785 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADUS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,584,679, which is approximately -1.683% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,107,995 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $119.87 million in ADUS stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $98.15 million in ADUS stock with ownership of nearly 744.623% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Addus HomeCare Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Addus HomeCare Corporation [NASDAQ:ADUS] by around 1,828,613 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 1,022,992 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 13,647,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,498,971 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADUS stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 202,194 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 139,734 shares during the same period.