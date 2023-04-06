Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] gain 4.96% so far this year. What now?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: ZM] loss -3.45% on the last trading session, reaching $71.10 price per share at the time. The company report on March 27, 2023 that Zoom announces the expansion of Zoom IQ, the smart companion that empowers collaboration and unlocks potential.

Zoom uses OpenAI technologies to bolster a unique federated approach to AI based on flexibility.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. represents 293.84 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $20.38 billion with the latest information. ZM stock price has been found in the range of $70.14 to $73.06.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.86M shares, ZM reached a trading volume of 3575973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZM shares is $85.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price from $100 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Wedbush analysts kept a Neutral rating on ZM stock. On October 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ZM shares from 130 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoom Video Communications Inc. is set at 2.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZM in the course of the last twelve months was 17.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

Trading performance analysis for ZM stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.71. With this latest performance, ZM shares gained by 2.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.13 for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.04, while it was recorded at 72.86 for the last single week of trading, and 82.43 for the last 200 days.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.59 and a Gross Margin at +69.05. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.36.

Return on Total Capital for ZM is now 4.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.55. Additionally, ZM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] managed to generate an average of $12,223 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. go to -10.37%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]

There are presently around $11,859 million, or 64.30% of ZM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,207,290, which is approximately 17.999% of the company’s market cap and around 9.34% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,732,101 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $937.59 million in ZM stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $781.75 million in ZM stock with ownership of nearly -2.529% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zoom Video Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 270 institutional holders increased their position in Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:ZM] by around 16,887,145 shares. Additionally, 338 investors decreased positions by around 14,008,423 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 130,139,930 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,035,498 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZM stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,211,676 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 3,283,943 shares during the same period.