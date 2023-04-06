Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF] Stock trading around $57.76 per share: What’s Next?

Wolfspeed Inc. [NYSE: WOLF] plunged by -$1.74 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $58.91 during the day while it closed the day at $57.76. The company report on March 28, 2023 that Wolfspeed Hosts the First Stop on the Biden Administration’s ‘Invest in America’ Tour at its Durham HQ.

President Biden delivered remarks about initiatives aimed to grow the American economy, such as investing in semiconductor manufacturers like Wolfspeed.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Today, Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), the global leader in Silicon Carbide technology, hosted the first stop of President Joe Biden’s ‘Invest in America’ tour at the company’s Durham, N.C. headquarters. The President highlighted initiatives designed to boost American manufacturing, rebuild the nation’s infrastructure and strengthen supply chains. U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper were also in attendance at the event.

Wolfspeed Inc. stock has also loss -9.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WOLF stock has declined by -17.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -50.93% and lost -16.34% year-on date.

The market cap for WOLF stock reached $7.03 billion, with 124.34 million shares outstanding and 123.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, WOLF reached a trading volume of 3448058 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOLF shares is $90.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Wolfspeed Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Wolfspeed Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $130 to $160, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on WOLF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wolfspeed Inc. is set at 3.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.41.

WOLF stock trade performance evaluation

Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.68. With this latest performance, WOLF shares dropped by -17.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.29 for Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.30, while it was recorded at 61.62 for the last single week of trading, and 84.74 for the last 200 days.

Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.00 and a Gross Margin at +31.59. Wolfspeed Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.55.

Return on Total Capital for WOLF is now -5.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.27. Additionally, WOLF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF] managed to generate an average of -$73,463 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Wolfspeed Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,014 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WOLF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,896,609, which is approximately 8.241% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 15,428,273 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $917.98 million in WOLF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $709.82 million in WOLF stock with ownership of nearly 2.718% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wolfspeed Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 287 institutional holders increased their position in Wolfspeed Inc. [NYSE:WOLF] by around 18,874,429 shares. Additionally, 267 investors decreased positions by around 12,672,798 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 103,148,593 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,695,820 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WOLF stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,291,291 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 5,726,544 shares during the same period.