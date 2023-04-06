why DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $21.56

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE: DBRG] price plunged by -0.44 percent to reach at -$0.05. The company report on April 3, 2023 that DigitalBridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events and Industry Conferences in April 2023.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DBRG) today announced senior executives from DigitalBridge and its portfolio companies will participate in the following upcoming investor events and industry events:.

April 7, 2023: Virtual Fireside Chat, Marc Ganzi, CEO of DigitalBridge.

A sum of 5633592 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.61M shares. DigitalBridge Group Inc. shares reached a high of $11.55 and dropped to a low of $11.03 until finishing in the latest session at $11.36.

The one-year DBRG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.31. The average equity rating for DBRG stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBRG shares is $21.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for DigitalBridge Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2022, representing the official price target for DigitalBridge Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on DBRG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DigitalBridge Group Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBRG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.82.

DBRG Stock Performance Analysis:

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.22. With this latest performance, DBRG shares dropped by -6.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.31 for DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.78, while it was recorded at 11.66 for the last single week of trading, and 15.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DigitalBridge Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.25 and a Gross Margin at +15.57. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.13.

Return on Total Capital for DBRG is now -4.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 339.89. Additionally, DBRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 606.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] managed to generate an average of -$577,090 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,632 million, or 89.90% of DBRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,459,059, which is approximately 6.14% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; WAFRA INC., holding 14,435,399 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $164.71 million in DBRG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $124.52 million in DBRG stock with ownership of nearly 4.829% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DigitalBridge Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE:DBRG] by around 14,857,466 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 13,321,150 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 114,873,562 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,052,178 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBRG stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,370,371 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 5,385,454 shares during the same period.