why Deere & Company [DE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $470.43

Deere & Company [NYSE: DE] traded at a low on 04/05/23, posting a -6.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $373.82. The company report on March 15, 2023 that Decisive Dividend Corporation Announces Monthly Dividend Increase and April 2023 Dividend.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3264082 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Deere & Company stands at 3.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.72%.

The market cap for DE stock reached $108.31 billion, with 297.60 million shares outstanding and 295.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, DE reached a trading volume of 3264082 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Deere & Company [DE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DE shares is $470.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Deere & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Deere & Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deere & Company is set at 11.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for DE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for DE in the course of the last twelve months was 31.64.

How has DE stock performed recently?

Deere & Company [DE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.73. With this latest performance, DE shares dropped by -10.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.36 for Deere & Company [DE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 409.69, while it was recorded at 400.61 for the last single week of trading, and 384.34 for the last 200 days.

Deere & Company [DE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Deere & Company [DE] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.63 and a Gross Margin at +29.22. Deere & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.58.

Return on Total Capital for DE is now 14.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Deere & Company [DE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 257.63. Additionally, DE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 165.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Deere & Company [DE] managed to generate an average of $86,752 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Deere & Company [DE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deere & Company go to 13.70%.

Insider trade positions for Deere & Company [DE]

There are presently around $82,061 million, or 78.50% of DE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,117,165, which is approximately 0.106% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,960,729 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.54 billion in DE stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $5.28 billion in DE stock with ownership of nearly 2.451% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Deere & Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 1,047 institutional holders increased their position in Deere & Company [NYSE:DE] by around 10,108,495 shares. Additionally, 849 investors decreased positions by around 11,993,366 shares, while 345 investors held positions by with 184,257,075 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,358,936 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DE stock had 330 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,058,539 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 784,278 shares during the same period.