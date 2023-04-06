why Chewy Inc. [CHWY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $45.45

Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] slipped around -0.98 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $35.17 at the close of the session, down -2.71%. The company report on March 22, 2023 that Chewy Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, has released its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2022 ended January 29, 2023, and posted a letter to its shareholders on its investor relations website at https://investor.chewy.com.

Chewy Inc. stock is now -5.15% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CHWY Stock saw the intraday high of $35.975 and lowest of $34.4561 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 52.88, which means current price is +6.77% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.41M shares, CHWY reached a trading volume of 2942317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chewy Inc. [CHWY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $45.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Chewy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH MKM raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Chewy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Gordon Haskett analysts kept a Hold rating on CHWY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc. is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 70.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHWY in the course of the last twelve months was 124.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has CHWY stock performed recently?

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.71. With this latest performance, CHWY shares dropped by -14.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.32 for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.28, while it was recorded at 36.54 for the last single week of trading, and 39.75 for the last 200 days.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chewy Inc. [CHWY] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.59 and a Gross Margin at +27.24. Chewy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.97.

Chewy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]

There are presently around $15,094 million, or 99.60% of CHWY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 311,852,395, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 20,287,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $733.38 million in CHWY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $617.48 million in CHWY stock with ownership of nearly 2.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chewy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in Chewy Inc. [NYSE:CHWY] by around 8,682,430 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 9,873,242 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 398,985,336 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 417,541,008 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHWY stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,135,605 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 2,047,002 shares during the same period.