Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Douglas Emmett Inc. [NYSE: DEI] closed the trading session at $12.49 on 04/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.175, while the highest price level was $12.58. The company report on March 3, 2023 that Douglas Emmett To Present at 2023 Citi Global Property CEO Conference.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE: DEI), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today that President and CEO Jordan L. Kaplan will be participating in a roundtable discussion at the 2023 Citi Global Property CEO Conference on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 10:35 am Eastern Time. A live webcast of the discussion will be available at:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.34 percent and weekly performance of 1.88 percent. The stock has been moved at -32.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, DEI reached to a volume of 4175387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DEI shares is $14.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DEI stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Douglas Emmett Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $21 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Douglas Emmett Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on DEI stock. On January 03, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for DEI shares from 17 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Douglas Emmett Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for DEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for DEI in the course of the last twelve months was 9.54.

DEI stock trade performance evaluation

Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.88. With this latest performance, DEI shares dropped by -9.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.04 for Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.11, while it was recorded at 12.27 for the last single week of trading, and 17.65 for the last 200 days.

Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.32 and a Gross Margin at +28.89. Douglas Emmett Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.68.

Return on Total Capital for DEI is now 2.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.26. Additionally, DEI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 204.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] managed to generate an average of $128,311 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DEI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Douglas Emmett Inc. go to 5.93%.

Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,118 million, or 93.80% of DEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,280,027, which is approximately 0.548% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,259,895 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $248.39 million in DEI stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $152.23 million in DEI stock with ownership of nearly 3.327% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Douglas Emmett Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Douglas Emmett Inc. [NYSE:DEI] by around 18,239,534 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 15,473,384 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 139,039,981 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,752,899 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DEI stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,267,522 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 3,334,157 shares during the same period.